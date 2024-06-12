Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

CJ stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.84. 334,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,903. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of C$140.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6995885 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. In related news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 27,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. Company insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

