Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Trading Down 1.8%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.13 and last traded at $97.27. Approximately 121,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,165,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 99.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 616,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 492.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 62.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

