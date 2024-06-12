CashBackPro Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $128.55 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002086 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $128.55 million and $769,561.59 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,321.40 or 1.00002906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012450 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00089531 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,209,188 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.39803953 USD and is down -36.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,353,766.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.