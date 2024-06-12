Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.19 Per Share

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.19 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $4.13. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Castings Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CGS traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 356 ($4.53). 189,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,982. Castings has a 12-month low of GBX 320 ($4.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.45). The firm has a market cap of £154.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 372.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 360.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castings from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

