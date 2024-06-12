Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 139,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 241,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,519.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $1,080,010. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

