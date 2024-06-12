CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the May 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CD Projekt Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. 6,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. CD Projekt has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.46.

CD Projekt Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.04.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

