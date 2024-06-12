CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CEAD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 10,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. CEA Industries has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 137.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

