CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.81 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $38.59 million and $2.81 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,368.07 or 1.00050074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012280 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00090359 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04738356 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,895,212.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

