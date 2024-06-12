Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.09. 38,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 105,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

CENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,218 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,928. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

