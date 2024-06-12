Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.76

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 16289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Central Securities Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,433.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $64,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Central Securities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its position in Central Securities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.