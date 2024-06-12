ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 91.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHX opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.39. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
