Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.4%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.14 and last traded at $73.60. 774,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,418,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

