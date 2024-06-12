Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 3,010.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Charlie’s Stock Up 16.7 %

Shares of CHUC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 179,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,804. Charlie’s has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

