Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires 12,081 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 1.0% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $35,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.69.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded down $6.05 on Wednesday, reaching $202.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.78.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

