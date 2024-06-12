Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $51.39 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,257 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises about 1.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $51,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2,653.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 26,975,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,422,970. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.