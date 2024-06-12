Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $512,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $8.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.28. 412,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,645. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

