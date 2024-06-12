Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.0% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $136,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock worth $1,102,965,922. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $443.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

