China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Stock Price Down 17%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 1,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.