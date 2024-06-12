China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 632.0% in May

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, an increase of 632.0% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 3.3 %

CRHKY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 9,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,111. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This is a boost from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

