Christian Kleinerman Sells 546 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $1,987,895.52.

On Thursday, March 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.35. 8,910,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

