ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDXC. StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

ChromaDex stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 58,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,152. The stock has a market cap of $237.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.89. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ChromaDex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

