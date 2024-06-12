Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,877 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 642.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 83,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 486,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 32,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. 927,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,352,932. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

