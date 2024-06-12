Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading Down 0.2%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.63 and last traded at $45.66. 3,166,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,372,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $1,755,567. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $4,604,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

