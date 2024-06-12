Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance
Citizens Financial Services stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. 1,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Services
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Financial Services
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.