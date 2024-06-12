Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Services stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. 1,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

