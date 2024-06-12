Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on June 28th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 1,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669. The company has a market capitalization of $198.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

