Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,495,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,706 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

