Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.
CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Report on CLVT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate
Clarivate Stock Down 0.4 %
Clarivate stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clarivate
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.