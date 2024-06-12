Clear Street LLC Boosts Stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Maquia Capital Acquisition Price Performance
MAQC remained flat at $11.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.06.
Maquia Capital Acquisition Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Maquia Capital Acquisition
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.