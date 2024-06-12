Clear Street LLC Boosts Stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Price Performance

MAQC remained flat at $11.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

