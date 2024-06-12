Clear Street LLC Buys 9,537 Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Free Report) by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.12% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Onyx Acquisition Co. I
In related news, major shareholder Carronade Capital Management, sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
