Clear Street LLC Cuts Position in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU)

Clear Street LLC lessened its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.94 on Wednesday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

