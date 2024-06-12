Clear Street LLC Grows Position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares during the quarter. Inception Growth Acquisition accounts for about 0.1% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clear Street LLC owned about 3.66% of Inception Growth Acquisition worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 284.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 291,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 215,540 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 123.1% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IGTA remained flat at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,423. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

