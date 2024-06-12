Clear Street LLC Has $166,000 Stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU)

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Free Report) by 654.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $11.06.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

