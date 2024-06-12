Clear Street LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 98,242.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

GMFI stock remained flat at $11.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 409. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Aetherium Acquisition Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

