Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,765 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew comprises about 0.4% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

SNN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

