Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 14,446 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 149.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 186,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Relx by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $21,983,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Relx stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 792,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,513. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.