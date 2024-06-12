Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. 2,556,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

