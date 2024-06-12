Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 340,475 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,317,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Ambev by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,393,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 34,015,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,242,472. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

