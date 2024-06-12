Clearfield Capital Management LP Invests $14.14 Million in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 211,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,000. RB Global makes up about 12.3% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400,942 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,614,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,125,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $141,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $2,429,632. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.74. 2,524,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $81.28.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

