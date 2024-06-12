Clearfield Capital Management LP Invests $4.16 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. Regal Rexnord accounts for about 3.6% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 61.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.51. The stock had a trading volume of 909,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,219. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on RRX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

