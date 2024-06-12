Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
Close Brothers Group stock remained flat at $11.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.