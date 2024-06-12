CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 356.3% in May

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLS Holdings USA Price Performance

CLSH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 6,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,308. CLS Holdings USA has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

