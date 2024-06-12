CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 356.3% in May

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CLS Holdings USA Price Performance
CLSH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 6,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,308. CLS Holdings USA has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
About CLS Holdings USA
