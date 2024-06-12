Coatue Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,235,585 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,235,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,152,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Ford Motor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. 57,060,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,692,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

