Coatue Management LLC Decreases Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Coatue Management LLC cut its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,252 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 451,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 383,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 209,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 104,068 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in H World Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,222,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 201,587 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in H World Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,888 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,412. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.