Coatue Management LLC Has $663.38 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 2.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $663,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,032.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,482,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.13. 9,854,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,303. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.