Coatue Management LLC Invests $14.99 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Affirm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,310,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

