Coatue Management LLC Makes New $119.29 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 856,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,285,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.54% of Illumina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. abrdn plc grew its stake in Illumina by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Illumina by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $108.51. 2,115,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,706. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $212.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

