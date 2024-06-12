Coatue Management LLC Purchases 200,960 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,817,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200,960 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $453,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,815,000 after buying an additional 1,606,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,936,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,401,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

