Coatue Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585,322 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 487,881 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $60,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,939,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,849,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

