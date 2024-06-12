Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys 545,000 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 272.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Permian Resources accounts for 3.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Permian Resources worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,519 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $54,744,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,847,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 6,553,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

