Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. The Cigna Group makes up 0.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.75. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,193 shares of company stock worth $19,137,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

