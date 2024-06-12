Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $932,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $118.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,148. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $119.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.